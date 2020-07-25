Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average volume of 1,302 call options.

WHR opened at $157.95 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $82,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $97,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.