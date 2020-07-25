Stifel Nicolaus Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $90.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

