Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $11.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

PREKF stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

