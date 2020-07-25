Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:SGU opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Star Group has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $412.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $543.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Donovan acquired 6,650 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $51,670.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $92,522. Corporate insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Star Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.