Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $345.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $367.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

