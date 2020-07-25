Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMP stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

