Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $192,000 in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Coty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

