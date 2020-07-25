Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 329.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

