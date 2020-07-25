Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

