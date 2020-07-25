Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,593 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $124.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

