Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Acquires 4,194 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

