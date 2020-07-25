Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $289.62

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $288.57, but opened at $289.62. Spotify shares last traded at $274.65, with a volume of 74,191 shares.
SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.51 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.
