Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $289.62

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $288.57, but opened at $289.62. Spotify shares last traded at $274.65, with a volume of 74,191 shares.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.34 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

