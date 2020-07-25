Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $94.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.47 or 0.05309538 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023851 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002740 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

