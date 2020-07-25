Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Trading Down 5.2%

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $13.14, 6,466,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 215% from the average session volume of 2,051,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

In other Spartan Energy news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 755,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $8,111,000.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,973,806.

Spartan Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

