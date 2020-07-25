Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Southern has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

