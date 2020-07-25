Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after purchasing an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

