Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.95. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 21,584 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

