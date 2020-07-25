Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SOW. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.35 ($38.59).

SOW stock opened at €39.64 ($44.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 1-year high of €41.54 ($46.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

