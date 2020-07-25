Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

