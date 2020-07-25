Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Snap from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares in the company, valued at $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

