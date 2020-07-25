Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $1,431,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,508,855.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,640,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,601,000 after acquiring an additional 71,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

