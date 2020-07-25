SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives $72.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 823.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,245,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,553,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% during the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

