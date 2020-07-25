SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,736,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,353,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $115.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

