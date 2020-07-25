Silvergate Capital (SI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
