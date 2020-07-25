Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $115.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 171,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 142.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 74,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.