Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $109.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

