Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €122.00 ($137.08) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($122.47) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €115.44 ($129.71).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €112.78 ($126.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.03. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($149.88).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

