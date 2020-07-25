Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Trading Up 5.3%

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $40.76, approximately 218,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 227,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $594,105.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,972. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

