Shopify’s (SHOP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $1,125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,000.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $779.50.

Shares of SHOP opened at $929.81 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

