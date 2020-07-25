Shopify’s (SHOP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $1,125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,000.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $779.50.
Shares of SHOP opened at $929.81 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,074.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $900.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
