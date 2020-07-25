Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $620.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $628.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

