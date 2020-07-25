Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.05.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $620.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.71. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $628.44.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

