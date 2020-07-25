SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGSOY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on SGS in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.62.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

