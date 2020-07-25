SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SGS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get SGS alerts:

Shares of SGSOY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.62. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.