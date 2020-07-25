Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVRGF. Raymond James downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of SVRGF stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.