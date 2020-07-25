SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of SEI Investments worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

