Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,872,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 324,589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,493 shares of company stock worth $5,057,044. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

