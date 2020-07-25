Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 40.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,540,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

