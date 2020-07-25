Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total transaction of C$302,794.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,823,842.41.

William Earl II Threlkeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, William Earl II Threlkeld sold 21,800 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$590,867.20.

TSE SEA opened at C$25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$26.55.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

