Scotiabank Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$47.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

LNR opened at C$40.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.52. Linamar has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

