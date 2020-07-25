Scotiabank Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $62.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 62,652 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

