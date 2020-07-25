Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.24. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.