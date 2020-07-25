Schibsted ASA’s (SBSNY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

