SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.
SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
