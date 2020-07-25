SANDVIK AB/ADR’s (SDVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered SANDVIK AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,486,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

