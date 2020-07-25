Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Royal Gold stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

