Royal Bank of Canada Trims Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Target Price to $45.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Saputo has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

