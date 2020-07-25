Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Commerzbank cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of TMVWY opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.