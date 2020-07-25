Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark cut shares of Air Canada from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.55.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.16.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.15) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

