Roth Capital Boosts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $16.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMBM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cambium Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.