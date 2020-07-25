Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) versus McorpCX (NYSE:MCCX) Financial Contrast

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rosetta Stone and McorpCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone 0 1 3 0 2.75 McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rosetta Stone presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.10%. Given Rosetta Stone’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than McorpCX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rosetta Stone and McorpCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone $182.70 million 3.33 -$12.96 million ($0.55) -44.96 McorpCX $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A

McorpCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rosetta Stone.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Stone and McorpCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone -10.04% N/A -9.63% McorpCX -32.17% -79.81% -66.40%

Risk & Volatility

Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McorpCX has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of McorpCX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rosetta Stone beats McorpCX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About McorpCX

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.