Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 6.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

